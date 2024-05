Lila Global, the shipowning affiliate of cash buyer GMS, has switched from buyer to seller and has been linked to the sale of two capesize bulk carriers.

The Dubai-based firm is likely to have made a nice profit in flipping the vessels for more than it originally paid last year, if it is confirmed as the seller.

Brokers report that Lila’s 171,448-dwt capesize P Melis (built 2003) has been sold for an undisclosed amount to Chinese buyers.