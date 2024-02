There may be some Valentine’s Day roses that outlasted Genco Shipping & Trading’s attempted sale of two older capesizes, a transaction reported by TradeWinds on 14 February.

The deal to offload the 169,025-dwt Genco Maximus (built 2009) and 169,001-dwt Genco Claudius (built 2010) to an unnamed buyer has been “terminated … due to the buyers’ breach of the agreements’ terms,” Genco said in a filing with US securities regulators this week.