UK shipowner Union Maritime has sold two modern ultramaxes in lucrative sales that bring in more than $55m in cash, just after the company ordered a host of tanker and bulker newbuildings.

One of these vessels is apparently going to Safeen, the shipping arm of ports and shipping conglomerate AD Ports Group, which earlier this month unveiled buying eight ships without identifying them.

The vessel in question is the 63,200-dwt Mount Athos (built 2014), with brokers and ship management sources say was bought by Safeen for about $25m.