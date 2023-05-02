Union Maritime, which has been active in ordering new tankers, has now turned its attention to bulk carriers, adding ultramax bulker newbuildings to its growing orderbook.

Shipbuilding sources said Union Maritime has commissioned New Dayang Shipbuilding to build two 63,000-dwt ships. The contract was pencilled at the end of last month and does not include options.

The UK-based shipping company is believed to be paying around $32m each for the ultramax bulkers that will be built to the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 standards and based on the shipyard’s upgrade of the Crown 63-Plus design.