Laden vessels left Ukraine’s beleaguered ports for the 200th time on Tuesday, marking a remarkable achievement in the war-torn country’s efforts to set up its own maritime corridor in the Black Sea.

According to data compiled by UN and AIS sources, the 76,300-dwt Atlantic B (built 2004) and the 32,500-dwt DSM Everton (built 2002) left Odesa and Pivdennyi/Yuzhnyy respectively on 5 December.