Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia seems stuck on land. At sea, however, the war-torn country has managed to notch up some important successes.

The biggest among them is undoubtedly the new grain corridor that Kyiv has managed to set up under the protection of its own arms, in replacement of a defunct United Nations-led scheme boycotted by Russia in July.

Proving doubters wrong, Ukraine is set to complete 100 voyages out of the previously blocked ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyy/Pivdennyi to ship out about 2.5m