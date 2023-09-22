Ukraine's new grain corridor is getting traction.
Three bulkers set course for the war-torn country on Friday, just hours after a cargo ship loaded at Chornomorsk and left in defiance of a Russian naval blockade.
Three bulkers head for Ukraine after two vessels make a round trip at the previously blocked port of Chornomorsk
