Ukraine fired ten cruise missiles against a marine facility in the Russian-occupied Crimean city of Sevastopol early on Wednesday.

Seven projectiles were shot down but three managed to hit their targets, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

“As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships undergoing repairs were damaged,” the ministry said.

The statement does not clarify if the hit ships are civilian or war vessels. The Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard that was targeted, however, is mostly known as a site to repair and maintain military ships.

According to Russian bloggers, the targets were military: the landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don are said to have received “varying degrees of damage” while in dry dock. A fire is furthermore said to have broken out at the facility and 24 people were injured — but apparently not gravely.

Blogger Rybar reported that the missiles hitting targets were of the British-made Storm Shadow type.

More such attacks are likely if the US makes good on plans to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometres (190 miles).

Escalation in the Black Sea makes a resumption of Ukrainian seaborn grain exports unlikely and may also pose a threat to Russia’s ongoing vibrant wheat and grain exports through the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s attack is a response to repeated Russian strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure, both in the major ports of Odesa and in smaller ones further south by the Danube River.

Payback

According to Russian reports, explosions occurred again early on Wednesday in the Ukrainian port of Reni, which is said to have suffered yet another “major air attack”.

Russia has multiplied strikes against such infrastructure after July, when it withdrew from a UN-led safe corridor scheme for the export of Ukrainian grain. Moscow mostly uses drones in these attacks but occasionally also missiles.

The UK government claimed late on Monday that one of these missile attacks carried out on 24 August had actually targeted a Liberian-flagged commercial vessel, even though it failed to hit it.

Russian officials have not commented so far on the UK claims.

Russian officials and bloggers have justified some of their attacks against Ukrainian ports with the argument that silos, and sometimes even ships, are used to assemble and launch sea drones against the Russian navy.

Ukraine, on its part, has not been sitting idly.

Kyiv has repeatedly sent sea drones to hit Russian warships and Kyiv’s attacks actually account for the only confirmed hit so far against a commercial vessel underway in the area.

On 5 August, a sea drone damaged the 6,619-dwt product tanker SIG (built 2014), which was reportedly carrying fuel for the Russian military.