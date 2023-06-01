Chief executive Ulrik Andersen has left John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean Group, with chief commercial officer Lars-Christian Svensen taking over on an interim basis.

The Oslo-listed company, which is one of the world’s biggest pure-play dry bulk shipowners, said Andersen had decided to step down, with no reason given.

The board reacted swiftly to confirm his temporary successor.

Svensen has “a solid background within the industry and a profound understanding of the company and its organisation”, Golden Ocean said.