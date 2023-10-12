Ultrabulk has committed to maintaining a presence in Japan by opening a permanent office in Tokyo, which will form a base for its chartering activities.

The bulker operator, which has relationships with Japanese shipowners and cargo interests dating back 25 years, has had a temporary office in Tokyo since the beginning of the year.

This has been made permanent with the opening of Ultrabulk Japan KK, which will employ a Japanese chartering executive with a strong knowledge of the local market, the firm said in a LinkedIn update on Thursday.