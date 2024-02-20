United Maritime has completed another sale-and-leaseback deal that will generate a shot of liquidity that will probably be spent in growing its fleet of bulkers.

The shipowner sold the 76,400-dwt panamax Exelixsea (built 2011) this month to an unnamed Japanese counterparty and leased it back, in order to refinance an existing $13m loan facility.

The Nasdaq-listed company has options to repurchase the vessel after the first two years of the six-year lease, at the end of which it will receive ownership at no extra cost.