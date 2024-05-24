United Maritime Corp stayed in the red for a second consecutive quarter but maintained its dividend payment unchanged on an upbeat outlook.

The Athens-based, US-listed owner of eight large bulkers posted a net loss of $1.3m in the first three months after a $700,000 deficit in the previous quarter.

“Our results for the quarter were affected by our hedging activities, as we had converted about half of our operating days ahead of the counter-seasonal increase in the market as a means of ensuring downside protection,” chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis said.