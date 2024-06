Globus Maritime, a US-listed and Athens-based owner of seven mid-sized bulkers in the water and two under construction, unveiled several transactions aimed at raising cash while renewing its fleet.

The company’s first-quarter results released late on Friday reveal that the Athanasios Feidakis-led company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, the 74,400-dwt Moon Globe (built 2005), to an unaffiliated third party.