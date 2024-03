Greek shipowner Brave Maritime, one of the earliest capesize investors in the ongoing shipping cycle, is turning its attention to smaller vessels to maintain its bulker expansion drive.

Broking and market sources are tying the private arm of the Vafias shipping family to two separate transactions for a pair of mid-aged supramaxes.

Managers at the Athens-based company were not available to comment but some evidence suggests that at least one of the two deals is already in the bag.