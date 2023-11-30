A Vale-chartered vessel has carried out the Brazilian mining giant’s first laden voyage powered partially by biofuels.

The Rio de Janeiro-headquartered company said it worked with German bulker operator Oldendorff Carriers for the voyage using biofuels made from residual cooking oil.

The trial marks another arrow in the quiver of Vale’s Ecoshipping programme to test green technologies — which have so far included methanol, wind propulsion and air lubrication — in a shipping operation that underpins the Brazil-to-China iron ore trade.