Greek bulker specialist W Marine is acquiring its first ultramax after parting with its two oldest panamaxes.

TradeWinds previously reported in February on Chinese buyers committing $12.9m to acquire the company’s 76,600-dwt W-Galaxy (built 2006).

According to market sources, W Marine is now divesting its next-oldest ship as well, the 76,500-dwt W-Raptor (built 2007), to Far Eastern buyers for about $12.8m.