Singapore’s Winning Shipping is continuing to stay active in the secondhand market with the acquisition of a newcastlemax bulk carrier from Norway’s Ocean Yield.

The Sun XiuShun-led bulker company has bought the 206,000-dwt Mineral Qingdao (built 2020) for around $54.5m, according to S&P brokers.

Shipping players familiar with Winning said the Qingdao Yangfan-built newcastlemax bulker is the first secondhand vessel that the company acquired in 2024.