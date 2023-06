Taipei-listed Wisdom Marine has kept up its furious newbuilding order pace with another deal in Japan.

The Taiwanese company said in a stock exchange filing that Tsuneishi Shipbuilding will hand over a 42,200-dwt handysize bulker for $34m.

No delivery date has been given.

In April, Wisdom contracted three more handysize bulker newbuildings to boost its growing orderbook.

The owner said Onomichi Dockyard will construct a trio of 40,000-dwt bulkers.