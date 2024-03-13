China’s Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has bagged an order for eight ultramax bulker newbuildings worth more than $272m from a local financial leasing company.

The state-owned shipyard has struck a deal with Chinese leasing newcomer Xiamen Financial Leasing (XMFL) for the 64,000-dwt methanol-ready series.

Shipping players following Chinese newbuilding activities said Cosco Shipping Bulk is behind XMFL’s newbuildings, ordering the ships on the back of long-term charters from the shipping giant.