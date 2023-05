China’s Xiamen ITG Group is expanding its fleet with bulk carriers and bunker tanker newbuildings.

The Shanghai-listed company said in a regulatory filing that it will be spending CNY1.07bn ($152m) to acquire two kamsarmax bulk carriers and order six new bunker tankers.

Xiamen ITG said subsidiary company China World Maritime 10 Shipping will be paying CNY 470m for two 82,000-dwt bulkers, although it did not disclose if the kamsarmaxes will be newbuildings or second-hand acquisitions.