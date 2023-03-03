As batteries rapidly improve, electric-powered vessels are increasingly plying coastal waters. But all-electric vessels have limited range, meaning the technology has primarily focused on tugs and ferries.

Last year, Mitsui OSK Lines applied all-electric propulsion to a new sector: tankers.

About the Green Seas First Movers report This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels. Click here to read the full report.

Subsidiary Asahi Tanker, working with the e5 Lab consortium, began operations of a bunker tanker powered by lithium-ion batteries.