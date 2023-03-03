Ordering methanol-powered vessels has grown in popularity as an alternative fuel since AP Moller-Maersk began signing newbuilding deals to begin using the fuel in its container ship fleet.

About the Green Seas First Movers report This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels. Click here to read the full report.

But currently, most methanol is made from natural gas, meaning its role in cutting shipping’s carbon emissions will depend on ramping up development of greener versions of the fuel.