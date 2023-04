For most maritime start-ups, the US is the go-to place to find seed funding from venture capitalists. Asian venture capital, although more cautious, is expected to play a greater role for the region’s up and coming technology developers, provided they sell their story the right way.

Dhritiman Hui, who heads Eastern Pacific Shipping’s investment arm EPS Ventures, believes the prominence of the US is down to history. Venture Capital, as an industry, originated in the US in the late 1950s.