Ships and maritime companies based in Cyprus already work under conditions that peers based in other jurisdictions often envy.

However, the best is yet to come.

Ambitious projects are underway to digitalise and streamline the island’s maritime administrative services into a single one-stop shop and establish a legal incorporation tailor-made for shipping companies.

Themis Papadopoulos, a ship-management veteran who currently also serves as president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, said: “These are the top items on our agenda right now.”