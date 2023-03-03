Harvey Gulf International Marine, an offshore vessel owner based in Louisiana, US, has attacked emissions from multiple fronts.

It operates platform supply vessels that are tri-fuelled, running on LNG, batteries and low-sulphur diesel fuel. And as the Green Seas podcast has reported, the shipowner has even used bio-LNG made from pig manure in those PSVs.