At the close of the 1990s, Belgian gas shipowner Exmar gave South Korea its first export order for an LNG carrier newbuilding when it contracted a vessel that would later be named after the legendary mythical sword — Excalibur.

Over 20 years on — and after seven to eight years that Exmar executive chairman Nicolas Saverys told TradeWinds had, until recently, been some of the most difficult of his life — the 138,000-cbm steam turbine ship Excalibur (built 2002) is heading for a new life as a floating storage unit in the Republic of Congo.