Cargill Ocean Transportation has an advantage when it comes to access to biofuels.

The operator of more than 700 vessels is part of agriculture and commodities giant Cargill, which can produce more than 400,000 tonnes per day of fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), which are the main ingredients in biofuels, at its refinery in Ghent, Belgium.