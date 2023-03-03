Ammonia has tantalising properties as a fuel for shipping; it has no carbon and is a vehicle for carrying even greener hydrogen, which is harder to ship and presents energy density issues.

But there are still challenges to overcome. Ammonia is highly toxic, it takes up more space for the same energy content than other fuels and most ammonia production has a significant greenhouse gas footprint of its own, so supply of green ammonia made from green hydrogen or blue ammonia produced using carbon capture will need to be procured.