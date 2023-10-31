Perhaps no other piece of news has raised Greek shipping eyebrows as much lately as the one suggesting that Chinese peers displaced them as the top dogs of international shipping.

Even though it ruffled a few feathers and hurt some Greeks’ national pride, the data is certainly no sign of crisis.

First, measuring fleet sizes in terms of gross tonnage (gt) , as Clarksons does in its World Fleet Monitor data that gave rise to the headlines, is a rather imprecise tool to measure vessels’ actual cargo-carrying capacity.