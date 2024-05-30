When it comes to Greek shipping tradition, few names carry as much weight as the Carras family.

With a history going back to the 19th century, the clan is active in Piraeus through Carras (Hellas) — a bulker company led by Tatiana Petalas, the granddaughter of legendary founder John M Carras.

Greek shipowner claims biofuel ‘world first’ with green light from ABS
 Read more

At the helm of the firm since 2008, Petalas has stuck to the conservative strategy that has been serving it well for decades: using its own cash to order quality ships operated for life rather than as speculation objects for short-term asset plays.