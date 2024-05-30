When it comes to Greek shipping tradition, few names carry as much weight as the Carras family.

With a history going back to the 19th century, the clan is active in Piraeus through Carras (Hellas) — a bulker company led by Tatiana Petalas, the granddaughter of legendary founder John M Carras.

At the helm of the firm since 2008, Petalas has stuck to the conservative strategy that has been serving it well for decades: using its own cash to order quality ships operated for life rather than as speculation objects for short-term asset plays.