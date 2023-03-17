A study into real-life carbon savings for Marubeni Group’s fleet showed emissions could be cut by up to 7.3% from vessel optimisation but highlighted how collaboration between shipowners and charterers is essential to achieve the savings.

The study involving Finnish software firm NAPA and Japan’s ClassNK involved “retro-optimising” voyage information to incorporate weather routing and data on sea conditions for a group of bulk carriers owned and operated by Marubeni.

Ossi Mettala, sales manager at NAPA Shipping Solutions, told TradeWinds the study was set up in late 2021 in part to answer some of the uncertainty on how the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index, or EEXI, and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) implemented this year would impact shipping.