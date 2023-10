MMSL, the shipowning arm of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, says streamlining its fleet under one dedicated ship manager through a joint venture with Fleet Management has allowed it to improve its capabilities as a shipowner as it transitions from being a tonnage provider to an operator.

MaruFleet, launched in July 2022, consolidated under one roof 30 MMSL-owned bulkers that had been spread across several third-party ship managers.