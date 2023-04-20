Hafnia, along with Microsoft, the Wilhelmsen group, IMC Ventures and DNV launched a new digital venture accelerator, Studio 30 50, on 11 April.

Seated in Singapore, the studio’s objective is to find fresh solutions to a wide range of maritime environmental, social and corporate governance issues, as well as to support creative start-up ideas that aim to increase productivity throughout the shipping supply chain.

Leading the effort on Studio 30 50 is Shanker Pillai, head of innovation and change at Hafnia.