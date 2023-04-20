As a big investor in new technology, the Wilhelmsen group has trialled and adopted products of the many tech companies it has invested in.

Group chief executive Thomas Wilhelmsen said the new technologies are working, and the benefits of using them is being felt.

Agency by Air is a project that the company’s agency business has developed together with Singapore-based Skyports Drone Services, using the latter’s cargo drones to ferry supplies and equipment to vessels anchored offshore Singapore and negating the need for an agent to make multiple visits by launch.