An initial frenzy of informal merger talks among P&I clubs that followed last year’s marriage of the North P&I Club and Standard Club have not yet resulted in further consolidation.

The creation of NorthStandard in February last year triggered a series of discussions between clubs anxious not to be left behind.

But, while most clubs remain open to the concept of a merger, the general view is to observe the trajectory of NorthStandard’s development before making any firm commitments.