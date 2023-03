In a research facility in Moss, Norway, marine systems giant Wartsila has built a device that its tests show can capture 70% or more of the carbon burned by a ship’s engine.

About the Green Seas First Movers report This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels. Click here to read the full report.

But there are a few things that testing inside this building cannot do, such as simulate the motion of a ship.