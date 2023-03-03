Fuel cells will be the next big technological step forward as shipping’s ability to source lower-carbon fuels moves from LNG to hydrogen-based zero-emission fuels, says Shell Shipping & Maritime.

“The next technology we see as a game changer is fuel cells,” Carl Henrickson, Shell Shipping & Maritime general manager of technology, innovation and digitalisation, told TradeWinds in an interview.