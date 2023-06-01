Smart Green Shipping, a design and engineering company based in Scotland, is working on developing an innovative insurance policy that it hopes will convince shipowners to take on its carbon emission-busting wind sail technology.

The idea has its roots in the renewable energy wind farm sector, where there are existing policies that insure against the wind not blowing enough to guarantee investors their forecast return.

In the same way, based on big data, Smart Green Shipping is looking for ways to underwrite the wind patterns that are critical to the performance and fuel efficiencies of its FastRig sail technology.