Maritime training centres around the world may be unable to keep pace with the advanced technology and new marine fuels on board the vessels of tomorrow.

That is why the Torvald Klaveness group believes shipowners and operators will increasingly need to take matters into their own hands and will need to collaborate with equipment companies to plug skills gaps.

Torbjorn Eide, vice president of maritime personnel for Torvald Klaveness, told TradeWinds: “The traditional role of a vessel in providing goods to different ports and countries, the traditional delivery and trade, will continue as is.