Carbon capture and storage markets are expected to grow, and many shipping companies want to get in on the nascent market for transporting CO2.
About the Green Seas First Movers report
This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels.
But it is Northern Lights, which is developing transport infrastructure in north-west Europe, and shipping partner K Line that have cut the cake to celebrate the first purpose-built liquefied CO2 carriers.