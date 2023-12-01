Lighting a fire under maritime’s fuels revolution
Novel developments in alternative fuels get to the heart of the matter
Ammonia-fuelled vessels polarise opinions over design and operation
First movers and advocates explain all for fast followers
Biofuels are a starting point on the path to zero emissions but the future is less certain
Questions over sustainability, cost and availability hang over the clean fuel
Bio-LNG counts down to liftoff as European regulations loom
Volumes growing but remain pricey as owners come to terms with the cost of decarbonisation
The key to alternative fuels? Affordable, renewable electricity
Hydrogen is tipped to be a feedstock for the fuels of the future, but not without plenty of electricity
Reaping the benefits of green fuels without bunkering them on ships?
Book and claim and mass balance systems could help gain the benefits of future fuels and still use existing infrastructure
New era of marine fuels: For a smooth transition, we need to talk about lubricants
Engines powered by some alternative fuels are more straightforward to lubricate than others
Hydrogen fuel cells’ potential ‘increases exponentially’
Proponents of the technology say it is the only zero-emissions option as the industry keeps eyes on internal combustion engines
