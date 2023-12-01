Lighting a fire under maritime’s fuels revolution

Novel developments in alternative fuels get to the heart of the matter

Ammonia-fuelled vessels polarise opinions over design and operation

First movers and advocates explain all for fast followers

Biofuels are a starting point on the path to zero emissions but the future is less certain

Questions over sustainability, cost and availability hang over the clean fuel

Bio-LNG counts down to liftoff as European regulations loom

Volumes growing but remain pricey as owners come to terms with the cost of decarbonisation

The key to alternative fuels? Affordable, renewable electricity

Hydrogen is tipped to be a feedstock for the fuels of the future, but not without plenty of electricity

Reaping the benefits of green fuels without bunkering them on ships?

Book and claim and mass balance systems could help gain the benefits of future fuels and still use existing infrastructure

New era of marine fuels: For a smooth transition, we need to talk about lubricants

Engines powered by some alternative fuels are more straightforward to lubricate than others

Hydrogen fuel cells’ potential ‘increases exponentially’

Proponents of the technology say it is the only zero-emissions option as the industry keeps eyes on internal combustion engines

