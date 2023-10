Swire Bulk is very clear that it needs to be at the forefront of the changes and decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

But chief executive Peter Norborg said the bulk company is in a dilemma over choosing an alternative green fuel.

He said Swire Bulk operates handysize and ultramax bulkers, and these two types of vessels are likely to be the last to transition because they tramp around the world to locations where the availability of green fuels in the future is still a question.