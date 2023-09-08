A community of technology firms is working to change shipping from bases in London and southern England.
They are thriving in the UK because of its deep brain pool and its role as a hub for the global shipping industry.
It is not government support that is fuelling innovation in London and southern England, leading innovators say
A community of technology firms is working to change shipping from bases in London and southern England.
They are thriving in the UK because of its deep brain pool and its role as a hub for the global shipping industry.