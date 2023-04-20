Lysaker-based Wilh Wilhelmsen Holdings has made extensive investments in Norwegian maritime-related technology companies. Chief executive Thomas Wilhelmsen says technology developments in Asia are firmly on the company’s radar.

“My impression is that Asia is quite on the ball, but it is not an issue of ‘Asia’,” Wilhelmsen said in an exclusive interview with TradeWinds. “We are running an international business, so we need to make sure we get the best out of both worlds.”

He said the Wilhelmsen group has two main areas where it is looking at new technologies — Norway and Singapore.