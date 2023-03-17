A year after demonstrating a 790 km (480 miles) autonomous cargo ship journey through Tokyo Bay, Israeli digital developer Orca AI is not looking to create unmanned ships but to improve its collision avoidance system that helps crews better navigate difficult circumstances.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Orca’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based watch-keeping enhancement systems have been fitted to 150 vessels across all sectors, and CEO Yarden Gross told TradeWinds its orderbook for 2023 is set to triple that number.