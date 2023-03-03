While biofuels present a technically simple decarbonisation solution for shipping, they are not without their challenges.

Biofuels are not only expensive, but they are also in limited supply, and Quadrise Fuels chief executive Jason Miles told the Green Seas podcast that shipping will find it difficult to compete with industries that have access to existing subsidies for those volumes.