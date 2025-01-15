In the middle of the Baltic Sea winter, three vessels have the region’s attention for all the wrong reasons.

They are ageing tankers with dubious ownership and insurance and in such poor condition that they have raised fears of a severe oil spill in the sensitive Baltic waters as it begins to freeze up for winter.

The 50,548-dwt Jazz (built 2008), 52,000-dwt Eventin and 74,035-dwt Eagle S (both built 2006) are accused of being part of the shadow fleet shipping Russian oil and flouting sanctions imposed by the European Union, US and UK.