The fatal sinking of the Polaris Shipping VLOC Stellar Daisy in 2017 was caused by neglect of maintenance by the operator.

That is the finding of a South Korean state maritime tribunal set up to examine the South Atlantic accident off Uruguay that left 22 seafarers dead.

Yonhap reported the Busan Regional Maritime Safety Tribunal as saying Polaris Shipping installed an unauthorised wastewater storage device on the bottom of the ship and did not inspect or strengthen the hull.