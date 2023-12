A misidentification over the Swan Atlantic’s management probably led to it being targeted by Houthi rebels, the ship’s owner has claimed.

The 2017-built, 20,000-dwt chemical tanker was hit by an unidentified object on Monday morning while at sea in the Red Sea off Yemen.

“We note that information provider Marine Traffic has wrongfully claimed that the vessel is managed by an “Israel affiliated company” on their website,” Norwegian shipowner Inventor Chemical Tankers said in a statement.