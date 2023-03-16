Over-reliance on automated weather routeing systems could lead to a disaster like the El Faro sinking, warns an executive at a firm that mixes artificial intelligence-based forecasts with human knowledge.

“If you trust 100% in automated routeing solutions, there are going to be problems,” said Jesse Vecchione, regional head of sales and marketing North America, of Weathernews at a press briefing.

“My fear is that within the next five years or so there will be a cathartic event similar to El Faro; because there is a company offering an automated weather routeing solution but there are no trained people watching the routes going out.